Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 483 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782,297 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,320,000 after buying an additional 890,971 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,620,000 after buying an additional 479,820 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,497,000 after buying an additional 3,701,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,566,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,662,000 after buying an additional 2,942,434 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

