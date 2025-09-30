Gleason Group Inc. Invests $116,000 in Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. $ACTU

Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Gleason Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Actuate Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Actuate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Actuate Therapeutics by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Actuate Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LP boosted its position in Actuate Therapeutics by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 142,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 87,135 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACTU opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Actuate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Actuate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Actuate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Actuate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer.

