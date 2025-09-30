Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.0% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SPSB opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

