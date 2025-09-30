Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $14.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $298.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $306.11. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

