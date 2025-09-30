Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,439 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6,594.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 38,049 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 22,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $1,270,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at $46,598,493.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,207.26. The trade was a 45.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,227 shares of company stock worth $5,870,115. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of HALO opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.The business had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

