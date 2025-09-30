Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $31.86 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $31,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the second quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,360 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $91,109,000 after buying an additional 73,780 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,376 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the second quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.22.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:ABT opened at $133.01 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $110.86 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $231.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

