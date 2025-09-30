GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carnival Corporation $CCL

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Carnival in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival Stock Performance

CCL opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research lifted their price target on Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research cut Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carnival

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.