Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Dycom Industries worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 370.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $294.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.37 and a twelve month high of $294.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.70.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

