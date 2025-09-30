NVR, Inc. $NVR Shares Bought by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NVR during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,800. This trade represents a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,183. This trade represents a 72.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 975 shares of company stock worth $7,869,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $8,097.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.95. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8,067.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7,524.78.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $120.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

