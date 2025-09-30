Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,385 Shares of American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at $228,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in American Superconductor by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in American Superconductor by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 2.88. American Superconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMSC shares. Wall Street Zen raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AMSC

Insider Activity

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 100,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $5,495,207.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,183,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,468,971.66. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur H. House sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $494,076.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,919.96. The trade was a 16.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Profile

(Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.