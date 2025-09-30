Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,543 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vital Farms worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vital Farms by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Vital Farms by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 43.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Vital Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,700 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $790,244.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 685,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,450,920.32. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 4,796 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $244,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,765.40. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 404,401 shares of company stock worth $20,512,230. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VITL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Vital Farms from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

