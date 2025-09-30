Alpine Bank Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Alpine Bank Wealth Management raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,178,258,000 after buying an additional 453,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,027,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after acquiring an additional 457,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $1,715,899,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance
Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $439.22 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $467.89 and its 200-day moving average is $501.35. The company has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ISRG
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 739 shares in the company, valued at $325,669.91. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.