Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFN shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 19th.

TSE AFN opened at C$36.48 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$30.81 and a twelve month high of C$55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$685.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

