Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) & Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Financial Comparison

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) and Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hillman Solutions and Holcim, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillman Solutions 0 4 4 0 2.50 Holcim 0 3 4 2 2.89

Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $11.83, suggesting a potential upside of 28.90%. Given Hillman Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hillman Solutions is more favorable than Holcim.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Hillman Solutions has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holcim has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hillman Solutions and Holcim”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillman Solutions $1.47 billion 1.23 $17.25 million $0.11 83.45 Holcim $30.00 billion 1.57 $3.32 billion N/A N/A

Holcim has higher revenue and earnings than Hillman Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Hillman Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Holcim shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Hillman Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hillman Solutions and Holcim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillman Solutions 1.44% 8.86% 4.47% Holcim N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hillman Solutions beats Holcim on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

About Holcim

(Get Free Report)

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services. It also engages in distribution and retail activities comprising product availability and deliveries, in-store animation and shopping experience, one-stop retail shop, digital services and solutions, and financing and cash-flow solutions; and waste management services. The company's products are used in infrastructure projects, such as tunnels, railways and train stations, airports and ports, and bridges; housing projects, including individual and collective housing; commercial projects comprising offices, retail, and public buildings; and industrial projects consisting of renewable energy, oil and gas, and mining. It sells under the ECOPact, ECOPlanet, ECOCycle, Airium, DYNAMax, Aggneo, Ductal, Hydromedia, TectorPrint, Aggregate Industries, Disensa, Duro-Last, Elevate, Geocycle, Holcim, Lafarge, Malarkey Roofing Products, and PRB Group brands. The company was formerly known as LafargeHolcim Ltd and changed its name to Holcim AG in May 2021. The company was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.