1,651 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Acquired by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,651 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,710.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 107,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $1,132,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.8% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 787.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.8% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 524,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,681,000 after purchasing an additional 97,467 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of DHI opened at $169.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 7.06. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $195.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.81.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.23.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

