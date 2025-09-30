Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $1.87 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,411,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $666.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $671.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $670.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $604.38.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

