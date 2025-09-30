Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF $PWB

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,944,000 after buying an additional 22,816 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PWB opened at $124.77 on Tuesday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $125.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.76.

