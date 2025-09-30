Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 984.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $142.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.56. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $150.04.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.