Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

