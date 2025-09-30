Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,736 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 94.4% during the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Dbs Bank increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.33.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $443.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 256.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

