Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 427 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF $IWL

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth $222,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth $251,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IWL opened at $165.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.81. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $118.75 and a 52 week high of $166.66.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

