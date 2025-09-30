Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Shares Up 9.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 6,462,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 14,385,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Gunsynd Trading Up 15.3%

The firm has a market cap of £2.44 million, a PE ratio of -205.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.12.

About Gunsynd

(Get Free Report)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gunsynd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunsynd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.