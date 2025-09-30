Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF $NBOS

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.27% of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBOS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 673,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 227,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF alerts:

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.44. Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Profile

The Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NBOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a cash-secured put writing strategy on US indices. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and income. NBOS was launched on Sep 16, 2016 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.