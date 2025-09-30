Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 147 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,764.83. This trade represents a 65.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $342.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $238.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $349.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.75.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

