Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Trading Down 6.9% – Should You Sell?

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.56 ($0.02). Approximately 7,767,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 3,309,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.67 ($0.02).

Ariana Resources Stock Up 1.6%

The stock has a market cap of £31.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.44.

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

Ariana Resources (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ariana Resources plc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.