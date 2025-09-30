Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 16.6% – Should You Sell?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.43 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.46 ($0.02). 114,983,711 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 114,629,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.47. The stock has a market cap of £32.90 million, a PE ratio of -461.09 and a beta of 1.30.
Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
