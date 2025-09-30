Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 738 ($9.91) and last traded at GBX 738 ($9.91), with a volume of 30452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 735 ($9.87).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 678.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 617.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of £625.33 million, a PE ratio of 920.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 63.44%.

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth through investment in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and the Indian Sub-continent. The portfolio contains companies which have been identified as offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation, irrespective of whether they comprise part of any index.

