American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1,577.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in American Water Works by 197.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 20,534.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,324 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 10.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $136.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.23 and a 200-day moving average of $142.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.74 and a twelve month high of $155.50.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AWK

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.