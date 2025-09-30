V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 616 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,153,015. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,101.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,525.96 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,465.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,706.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The company had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.