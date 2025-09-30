Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Position in Unilever PLC $UL

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Unilever were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $63,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of UL stock opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The stock has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.63.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 59.31%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

