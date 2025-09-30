Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $34.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.0769.

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $117.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.39 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, insider David Linetsky sold 17,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $518,639.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 174,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,079.46. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,237. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,812 shares of company stock worth $2,985,535. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 102,662 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

