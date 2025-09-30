Analyzing TFI International (NYSE:TFII) & REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) and TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REV Group and TFI International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REV Group $2.38 billion 1.15 $257.60 million $2.12 26.56 TFI International $8.40 billion 0.88 $422.48 million $4.36 20.51

Volatility & Risk

TFI International has higher revenue and earnings than REV Group. TFI International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REV Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

REV Group has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFI International has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

REV Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. TFI International pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. REV Group pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TFI International pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. REV Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares REV Group and TFI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REV Group 4.51% 27.25% 8.95% TFI International 4.48% 15.45% 5.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for REV Group and TFI International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REV Group 1 2 2 0 2.20 TFI International 1 6 11 2 2.70

REV Group currently has a consensus price target of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.34%. TFI International has a consensus price target of $117.06, indicating a potential upside of 30.91%. Given TFI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TFI International is more favorable than REV Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of TFI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of REV Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of TFI International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TFI International beats REV Group on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Eldorado National (California), Magellan, Capacity, and LayMor brand names. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade RV, Midwest Automotive Designs, and Lance Camper brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank, container, and dedicated services. This segment also carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2023, it operates 11,455 trucks, 34,599 trailers, and 7,504 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

