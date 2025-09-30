Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DECK. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.14 and its 200-day moving average is $110.38. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.