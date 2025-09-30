Head to Head Analysis: DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) versus Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN)

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DICK’S Sporting Goods and Maison Luxe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DICK’S Sporting Goods 2 10 11 0 2.39 Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 0.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus target price of $232.05, indicating a potential upside of 5.49%. Given DICK’S Sporting Goods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DICK’S Sporting Goods is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

DICK’S Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and Maison Luxe”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DICK’S Sporting Goods $13.77 billion 1.28 $1.17 billion $14.32 15.36 Maison Luxe $4.80 million 0.03 $100,000.00 N/A N/A

DICK’S Sporting Goods has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe.

Profitability

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and Maison Luxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DICK’S Sporting Goods 8.52% 36.54% 11.01% Maison Luxe -6.04% -9.59% -20.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DICK’S Sporting Goods beats Maison Luxe on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc. operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc. in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

