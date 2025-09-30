Sound Income Strategies LLC Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 71.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2%

Walt Disney stock opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.72. The stock has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

