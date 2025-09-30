Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $288,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in NIKE were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in NIKE by 8,726.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $84,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,258 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 20.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in NIKE by 5.1% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 271,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its position in NIKE by 668.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 5,751 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.
In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
NKE opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
