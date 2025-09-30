Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 2,832 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,314 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,847.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,831,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,523 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,521,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,199,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,584,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,850 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

In other news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $93,898.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $4,171,649.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,585,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,690,721.78. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 543,738 shares of company stock valued at $12,922,932. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

