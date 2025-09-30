GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Takes Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,797,619,000 after buying an additional 89,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $504,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 354,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $490,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,917,000 after purchasing an additional 67,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 249,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.47, for a total value of $3,508,837.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,634,663.56. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.07, for a total value of $3,828,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,852. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,232 shares of company stock worth $29,496,571. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,599.73.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,288.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,397.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,412.66. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.Transdigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

