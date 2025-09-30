V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,795 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 914.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Mizuho boosted their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 4,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $267,317.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,354.35. This represents a 34.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 14,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $865,353.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,413. The trade was a 54.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,044,824 shares of company stock valued at $120,540,709. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

