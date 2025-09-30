149,050 Shares in Sunrun Inc. $RUN Purchased by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 149,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 14.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 16.6% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 21.1% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $124,297.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 893,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,646,992. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 8,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $86,588.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 679,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,340,465.64. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,538. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Sunrun from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. KeyCorp raised Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Sunrun from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.25. The company had revenue of $569.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%.Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

