Alpine Bank Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Alpine Bank Wealth Management reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 74.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,850.60. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.04.

Biogen Stock Up 0.8%

BIIB stock opened at $138.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.11. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

