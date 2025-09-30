Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 201,100 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,100 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,807,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.91. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.82.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

