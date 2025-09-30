1,134 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,965,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,673,217,000 after acquiring an additional 248,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,157 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,807,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,063,000 after acquiring an additional 186,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,336,000 after acquiring an additional 830,440 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $201.79 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.28.

Get Our Latest Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.