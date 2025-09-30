Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 259 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFM. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $588,261.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,429.02. The trade was a 31.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $1,000,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,693.55. The trade was a 30.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,641 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SFM opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.42 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.18 and a 200-day moving average of $153.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

