Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKWD. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 10.53%.The firm had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

