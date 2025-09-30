Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in CocaCola by 17.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 15.1% in the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 230.0% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 27,637 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.5%

CocaCola stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.04.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

