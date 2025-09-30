Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Stake Lessened by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,124 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

