Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $406.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.25. The company has a market cap of $404.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

