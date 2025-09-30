iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Bought by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $81,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $203.22 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $204.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.45. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

