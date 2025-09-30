LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up about 3.4% of LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,799,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,854 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,489,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,294,000 after purchasing an additional 722,451 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,056,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,026 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 570,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,060,000 after buying an additional 676,475 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

